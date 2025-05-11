Pakistan crush India to reach quarterfinals of Asian Beach Handball Championship

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in the 10th Asian Beach Handball Championship at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on May 09, 2025. — Pakistan Handball Federation

MUSCAT: Pakistan delivered a dominant performance against arch-rivals India in the 10th Asian Beach Handball Championship, securing a convincing 2-0 victory in their pool-stage clash on Saturday to book a place in the quarterfinals.

The match, held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, saw Pakistan completely outplay India, winning both sets with commanding scores of 36-7 and 34-6.

With this result, Pakistan have now played four matches in the tournament, winning two and losing two. Earlier, the team defeated the Philippines but suffered defeats against Iran and Jordan.

The championship also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Beach Handball World Championship, adding extra significance to every fixture.

The high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and India took place amid heightened political tensions between the two countries. According to reports, the Indian team had considered boycotting the match over fears of backlash at home.

However, they ultimately participated following warnings from the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) and the International Handball Federation (IHF) that a no-show could result in suspension and financial penalties.

Indian players wore black armbands during the match as a gesture of protest. The AHF reportedly instructed Indian officials to remove the armbands, citing potential disciplinary action. Despite the controversy, the match proceeded, with Pakistan securing a dominant win.

The tournament continues until May 15, with the potential for another India-Pakistan showdown if both teams advance further.

However, Indian officials have indicated that they may withdraw from any future clash with Pakistan unless they receive clear directives from their government.