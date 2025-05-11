BCCI to hold talks with Virat Kohli over reported Test retirement

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing the fifth and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2025. — AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to engage in discussions with star batter Virat Kohli regarding his reported intention to step away from Test cricket.

A highly influential figure in Indian cricket is set to meet Kohli in an effort to persuade him to continue playing the longest format of the game.

The crucial meeting is likely to take place before the Test squad is selected, with the selection meeting tentatively scheduled for May 23.

While the exact venue remains unconfirmed, the BCCI has also planned a media conference to introduce India's new Test captain.

In addition, the India A squad for the upcoming tour of England is expected to be announced in the next few days.

The BCCI has a history of convincing players to reconsider their decisions, as seen in the case of Rohit Sharma, who was persuaded to relinquish the Test captaincy.

It is believed that discussions were held with the same influential figure prior to Rohit's recent announcement of retirement from Test cricket.

Whether the board will be successful in convincing the right-handed batter remains uncertain. However, there is optimism that the individual tasked with the conversation may have a persuasive impact.

The BCCI is also eager to understand Kohli’s reasoning for possibly stepping away from a format in which he once thrived—averaging over 50 until a recent dip saw it drop to around 46.

The former Indian captainis on the verge of a major milestone, needing just 770 runs to reach 10,000 in Test cricket—an achievement that only a few elite cricketers have managed.

He has played 123 Tests and captained India in 68 of them. The board hopes that he will consider extending his red-ball career, even if only for a short period longer.

Initially, it was assumed that the 36-year-old, was simply hesitant to participate in the upcoming England series.

However, recent developments suggest that he might be seriously contemplating retirement from Test cricket—a format he once passionately championed.

He has been widely praised for his commitment to Test cricket, with many crediting him for reviving interest in the format.

With India likely to appoint a young captain—possibly Shubman Gill—for the high-pressure England series, Kohli’s experience would be invaluable.

His record in England, however, remains modest: 17 Tests, 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21, including two centuries and five half-centuries.