Jannik Sinner triumphs in Italian Open return after doping ban

Jannik Sinner reacts during his round of 64 match against Argentina's Mariano Navone at Foro Italico in Rome on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner made a sensational return to the tennis court after a three-month doping ban, defeating Argentine Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4 in front of a home crowd at the Italian Open on Saturday.

The match took place at the Foro Italico, with 10,500 fans in attendance.

The victory marked Sinner's first appearance since his Australian Open title win in January and his 22nd consecutive match win.

The match lasted one hour and 39 minutes, and Sinner picked up right where he left off before the ban, showcasing his dominant form.

Sinner expressed his feelings after the match, saying he had waited a long time for this moment.

"Amazing feeling. I have waited quite a long time for this moment," Sinner said.

"I am very happy to be back."

His parents were among the spectators, and the crowd in Campo Centrale cheered enthusiastically, chanting, "Ole, ole, ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner," in support of their star.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam winner, admitted that despite the victory, the match was still a mental rollercoaster.

"From the first day I came here, it has been amazing. I was waiting for this moment quite a long time," he said.

"The whole match, even when it seems quite comfortable, it's a rollercoaster, no?

"Inside we feel that, especially the beginning of the match having, again, the nerves of serving for the first time, trying to move in the best possible way you can," he concluded.

The Italian demonstrated no signs of rust, breaking Navone at 3-1 in the first set and maintaining control throughout. In the second set, the Argentine fought back and leveled the score at 4-4. However, Sinner closed out the match by winning the next two games.

Sinner was uncertain about his form before the match, wondering if he could regain the level he had reached prior to the ban.

"It's normal to have doubts. Would be strange to don't have any doubts. Would sound very arrogant, no?" he said.

"I had doubts before going on court today. I have doubts now what's going to happen in the next match. But we have to live with doubts because it means that you really care, that you want to improve, that you want to show yourself, that you want to do something special," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Sinner will now face lucky loser Jesper de Jong in the third round of the Italian Open.