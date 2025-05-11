BCCI recalls foreign stars as IPL 2025 resumption nears: reports

Mitchell Starc (Right) and Faf Du Plessis (Left) during the 2025 IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29, 2025, in Delhi. — AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indicated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 may resume soon, following a suspension due to Indo-Pak tensions.

The suspension led to many overseas players leaving the country amid security concerns. However, the BCCI and IPL franchises have now begun efforts to bring the players back as the situation improves.

According to reports, the BCCI is awaiting clearance from the Indian government regarding the exact date of resumption.

Despite this, the process of recalling overseas stars has already begun, although concerns remain about the logistics involved for all 10 franchises.

The report also suggests that the IPL could restart as early as May 15, depending on how the situation develops.

For Gujarat Titans, one of the top-performing teams this season, only two overseas players—Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee—had departed. Efforts are now underway to bring them back. A total of 12 league-stage matches and four playoff matches are yet to be played.

A source with insight into the broadcaster and production teams revealed that while most venues are expected to retain their matches, Dharamsala may be removed from the list of locations.

Initially, broadcasters had instructed their production teams to stay in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai amid the deepening crisis. However, following the announcement of a ceasefire, production teams were directed to return to all original venues.

"The broadcasters had initially asked its production unit to stay back in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai only when the military crisis was deepening. But after announcement of ceasefire, the crew has been instructed to stay put in all the original venues," the source said.

"So there is a chance that save Dharamsala game, which could be rescheduled elsewhere, venues like Kolkata might retain their matches," the source added.

A match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict. With the Dharamsala airport closed, players and support staff from both teams traveled by bus to Jalandhar and then boarded a train to Delhi.

Of the remaining 12 league matches, Ahmedabad is scheduled to host three, while Lucknow and Bengaluru will host two each. Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur are each set to host one match.

It remains uncertain whether the Dharamsala match will resume from the point it was interrupted or be replayed in full.

The playoffs are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the iconic Eden Gardens slated to host the final.