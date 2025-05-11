Warwickshire rewrite record books in Surrey Clash

Warwickshire produced a historic batting display on day two of their County Championship Division One clash against Surrey in Birmingham on May 10, 2025. — Warwickshire County

BIRMINGHAM: Warwickshire produced a historic batting display on day two of their County Championship Division One clash against Surrey, amassing an extraordinary 665 for five declared—setting their highest-ever total against the visitors on Saturday.

The standout performance came from Tom Latham, who scored a magnificent 184 off 319 balls, setting a new record for the highest score by a Warwickshire debutant.

The New Zealand international anchored the innings with composed assurance before narrowly missing out on a double century, as he was dismissed by Tom Lawes, caught by Ben Foakes after nearly 400 minutes at the crease.

Latham was superbly supported by Ed Barnard, who struck a career-best unbeaten 177 from 254 balls, and Zen Malik, who marked his maiden first-class century, finishing 105 not out off 119 deliveries.

The trio capitalised on ideal batting conditions at Edgbaston, where the pitch offered minimal assistance to the bowlers.

Warwickshire resumed the day on 364-4 and continued to pile on the runs as Latham and Barnard extended their partnership to 169 in just 37 overs.

Surrey had an early opportunity to dismiss Barnard when he was on 78, but substitute fielder James Taylor dropped a straightforward catch—a costly miss, as Barnard made Surrey pay dearly.

Malik, playing just his second first-class match, joined Barnard, and together, they shattered a 118-year-old record, sharing a 215-run stand.

This partnership became the highest fifth-wicket stand for Warwickshire against Surrey, surpassing the previous record of 199 set by Dick Lilley and Charles Baker in 1906.

After declaring before tea, Warwickshire faced some resistance as Surrey reached 98-1 in reply, still trailing by 567 runs. Ed Barnard capped his perfect day by dismissing Rory Burns lbw, while Ryan Patel and Dominic Sibley steadied the reply.

With just two wickets falling throughout the day, only something extraordinary with the ball is likely to prevent this match from drifting toward a draw.