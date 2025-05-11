Rishad Hossain opens up about PSL 10 participation amid Indo-Pak tensions

Bangladesh cricketer playing for Lahore Qalandars training ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash. — Facebook/LahoreQalandars

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain has opened up about his experience during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where rising geopolitical tensions and a security scare led to the abrupt suspension of the tournament.

The 21-year-old, who was representing Lahore Qalandars in his maiden overseas franchise stint, discussed his concerns and potential participation in PSL 10 as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

He admitted that if the PSL resumes, he would approach his participation with caution.

“If the tournament resumes, I would like to play,” he said. “But yes, the fear will remain.”

Rishad, along with pacer Nahid Rana, returned to Dhaka on Saturday after the PSL was temporarily halted following reports of an incident near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and growing fears among foreign players.

"We heard about the situation, and yes, we were a bit scared," Rishad told reporters at the airport. "Everyone supported us—from the team management to the BCB. They were constantly checking in."

The leg-spinner also shared how he tried to reassure his teammates during the tense period.

“Nahid Rana was a bit shaken and remained quiet. I kept telling him not to worry, that we were together. And of course, Allah is with us,” he said.

Before the suspension of the tournament, Rishad had impressed with his performances, claiming nine wickets in five matches for Lahore Qalandars.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranged a special flight to bring Rishad and Nahid safely back to Dhaka, where they arrived on Saturday.

While Nahid Rana, who had joined Peshawar Zalmi after making his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, did not feature in any PSL matches, Rishad’s experience was marked by an overwhelming sense of uncertainty.

"Being outside your country is already a challenge, but when the host country is on the brink of war, the fear hits differently," said Rishad. "I tried to keep my family calm too, telling them positive things so they wouldn't worry."