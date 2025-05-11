Muhammad Waseem wins WBA Gold title with knockout in Quetta

Pakistan’s boxing star Muhammad Waseem (center) after winning a WBA World Gold Bantamweight Title against Venezuela’s Ernesto Ireneo in Polo Ground at Quetta on May 10, 2025. — Screengrab

QUETTA: Pakistan’s boxing star Muhammad Waseem delivered a career-defining performance on Saturday, knocking out Venezuela’s Ernesto Ireneo in the ninth round to claim the WBA World Gold Bantamweight Title in front of an electrified home crowd at the Polo Club.

The thrilling bout lasted nine intense rounds, with Waseem dominating from the start thanks to his speed, precision, and technical brilliance.

He sealed his victory with a powerful knockout punch in the ninth round, securing one of the most prestigious titles of his professional career.

The win not only added the WBA World Gold Title to Waseem’s achievements but also reinforced his standing as Pakistan’s premier professional boxer.

Speaking after the fight, Waseem dedicated the victory to the nation.

“This victory is for Pakistan,” said Waseem after the fight.

“Winning such a major title on home soil, in front of my people, is a moment I will never forget,” he added.

The international boxing championship was held under the banner of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan.

The event featured boxers from over nine countries and included eight bouts, four of which were title fights.

Among the other winners were Jamie Gelly, Sohail Iqbal, and Alex Dilmaghani from the UK, Tariq Zaina from Morocco and Jesus Saracho from Mexico.

Pakistan’s female boxers Fatima Hazara and Malaika also impressed, both securing victories in their respective matches against local opponents.

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony attended by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, the Governor of Balochistan, and the Corps Commander of the 12 Corps, marking a significant milestone for the promotion of boxing and international sports in the region.