PCB, BCB in talks amid uncertainty over Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that it is in "active and ongoing discussions" with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the scheduled white-ball tour of Pakistan later this month.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the BCB emphasised that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain its top priority.

"All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket," the statement added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 to play five T20Is in Lahore and Faisalabad, with the series expected to begin on May 25.

However, escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border have cast uncertainty over the tour.

The Bangladesh team is set to travel to Dubai later this week as part of their tour preparations.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh cricketers Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana — who were involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 before it was postponed indefinitely — returned home on Friday.

Rishad, who represented Lahore Qalandars, and Rana, who played for Peshawar Zalmi, arrived in Dhaka on Friday evening. They are expected to depart for the UAE along with the rest of the Bangladesh squad on Wednesday.

Given Bangladesh's upcoming international commitments, it is unlikely that the duo will rejoin the PSL if it resumes in the near future.

The PSL 10 season was abruptly suspended with eight matches still remaining, amid heightened regional tensions.

The series between Bangladesh and Pakistan now hangs in the balance as uncertainty looms.

According to sources quoted by Geo News, the remaining PSL matches are likely to be held in Rawalpindi, pending a formal announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

PSL authorities have advised franchises to keep their overseas players in Dubai and asked local players to remain ready for action.

Efforts are reportedly underway to gather all six teams in Islamabad, with Rawalpindi being considered the frontrunner to host the remainder of the tournament.

The developments follow the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to suspend PSL 10 indefinitely, in compliance with directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The BCB had already announced its squad on May 4 for the five-match T20I series, which included both the UAE and Pakistan legs of the tour.

Litton Das was named captain, with off-spinner Mahedi Hasan appointed as vice-captain.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam