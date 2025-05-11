Champions Bayern bid farewell to Thomas Mueller after Gladbach win

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane lifts the Meisterschale trophy after winning Bundesliga with Thomas Mueller and teammates at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

Champions Bayern Munich eased past Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday as club icon Thomas Mueller bid farewell in his final home game after 25 years at the club.

The 35-year-old Mueller, who came through the Bayern youth ranks to win dozens of titles including a record 13 league crowns and two Champions League titles, was the first to lift the trophy aloft at the end of the game after captain Manuel Neurer handed it to him.

"I loved being a modern gladiator," Mueller told the crowd. "But I am not sad. I look forward to what is ahead even though it won't be half as good.

"We all knew this moment would come. For many, including myself, it is a tough moment but a beautiful one too. The appreciation you gave me is unique."

He was the focus even before the start, enjoying a brief farewell ceremony with club bosses, complete with flowers and a picture of him and all the trophies, ahead of his 750th game for Bayern in all competitions.

But it was Gladbach who were in control at the start and in more of an attacking mood.

Bayern, who secured their 34th German league title last week, struck against the run of play when Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane's header slightly deflected Michael Olise's shot in the 31st minute for the England captain's 25th league goal.

Kane, who has now won the first club title of his career, is on track to become the first player in Bundesliga history to win the top scorer title in both of his first two campaigns, with one game left to play in the season.

"Incredible feeling," Kane said in between traditional beer showers from team mates.

"It was a long time coming. Lots of hard work and sacrifices for moments like this to celebrate with the fans. Hopefully first of many, we have a great team and a great coach," he said.

Bayern, whose coach Vincent Kompany celebrated a league title in his first season in charge, eased up after the break and would have paid the price but for Manuel Neuer's successful comeback from injury with a string of saves. Olise made sure of the win in the 90th minute, shortly after Mueller came off to a standing ovation.