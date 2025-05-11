Basit Ali bashes Wasim Akram for late support amid Indo-Pak tensions

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and legendary pacer Wasim Akram during PSL 8 draft in Karachi on December 15, 2022. — YouTube/PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali lambasted legendary pacer Wasim Akram for a delayed statement of solidarity during the now-ceased tensions between Pakistan and India.

Akram took to X, formerly Twitter, and hailed Pakistan’s armed forces for their adequate reply to Indian aggression during the unwanted circumstances in the region.

The former pacer further said that solving the conflicts will help youth of both Pakistan and India, emphasising that peace is essential.

“We all stand by our Armed Forces. They replied to aggression and settled the score,” said Akram.

“As they say, ‘War is what happens when language fails,’ so for the betterment of youth across the border talks and solving the conflicts will help both Pakistan and India. Peace is what we all want. My prayers to all. Long live Pakistan,” he added.

Akram’s statement, which came after the formal announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, however, did not sit well with Basit Ali, who questioned the pacer’s silence during the sensitive time.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent tensions between the two neighbouring countries resulted in the suspension of both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, sources told Geo News that the potential resumption of PSL 10 is on cards after the formal announcement of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, with Rawalpindi emerging as a possible venue to host the remaining eight matches.

According to sources, the league’s administration has told all six franchises to keep their overseas players in Dubai and instructed the local players to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches