Iga Swaitek knocked out of Italian Open after defeat against Collins

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her round of 64 match against Italy's Elisabetta in Italian Open on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: World No.2 Iga Swiatek has been knocked out of the Italian Open after a defeat against American Danielle Collins in the third round with a 1-6, 5-7 victory here at the Foro Italico on Saturday.

Collins crushed the world number two Swiatek in the opening set, claiming her second win in nine matches.

The Polish star has won the Italian Open in three of the past four seasons, but today she started poorly, serving double faults when facing a break point in her first two service games, and lost third as the American raced into a 5-0 lead.

The defending champion will lose a big chunk of points when the rankings are refreshed next Monday.

The Polish will be overtaken by either Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula, and will be World No.4 heading into the French Open.

Collins, while speaking to the media after the match, shared that her vast experience of competing against Swiatek came in handy in inflicting a stunning defeat on the Pole.

"I played against Iga so many times ... When you play that many close matches and get this close and also play some of your best tennis and lose, I think you learn a lot," Collins said.

"I feel like I applied that today, to the match."

Collins will face either Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the fourth round.