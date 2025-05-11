Matteo Berrettini makes triumphant return to Italian Open

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his round of 64 match against Britain's Jacob Fearnley in Italian Open on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: The World No. 30, Matteo Berrettini, defeated Jacob Fearnley to move into the third round of the Italian Open in the opening match by 6-4, 7-6 here at the Foro Italico on Saturday.

Berrettini rallied from 3-5 in the second set and saved two set points on return, both with volley winners, before completing a hard-fought one-hour and 55-minute win.

The 29-year-old had been absent from his home tournament in Rome for far too long but made an immediate impact upon return.

Berrettini, who was a quarter-finalist at his home tournament in 2020, earlier won for the first time since 2021 by defeating John Millman to qualify for the Round of 16.

Despite facing setbacks and having to withdraw from a match in Madrid recently, Berrettini is feeling optimistic and physically fit.

Expressing his enthusiasm during a media briefing, Matteo Berrettini shared that he is really happy and worked hard for his comeback.

“I’m feeling good. I worked hard to be able to play here. Today I had a good practice session… I’m truly happy to be back playing here.”

He will now face Casper Ruud, who defeated Kazakh Alexander Bublik and qualified for the third round.