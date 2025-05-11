Daryl Mitchell debunks Indian media's reports with PSL statement

Lahore Qalandars' Daryl Mitchell in action during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell on Saturday issued a heartfelt message to swiftly debunk Indian media’s reports, claiming that the batting all-rounder vowed not to visit Pakistan again following the suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 due to unwanted circumstances.

Mitchell, who was representing two-time champions Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10, is among several overseas players who returned to their respective countries after the temporary suspension of this year’s edition.

Upon reaching New Zealand, Mitchell, in a statement released by the Qalandars, termed Pakistan as one of the countries close to his heart and expressed his determination to return.

"It's been tough to watch two countries that are so close to my heart in conflict over the past few days. My thoughts are with those affected on both sides," Daryl Mitchell was quoted as saying by Qalandars.

“Both the PSL and IPL have played major roles in my career, and I’ve always cherished my time in both tournaments. I hope peace prevails and we can get back to playing the game we love and continue giving back to the amazing people who support us."

"It feels good to be heading home to my family, but I’m also looking forward to returning to both countries in the future — places I truly love spending time in."

Earlier today, Indian media, while quoting Mitchell's Qalandars teammate Rishad Hossain, had claimed that the New Zealand international said that 'he would never go to Pakistan again'.

For the unversed, the potential resumption of PSL 10 is on cards after the formal announcement of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, with Rawalpindi emerging as a possible venue to host the remaining eight matches.

According to sources, the league’s administration has told all six franchises to keep their overseas players in Dubai and instructed the local players to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches