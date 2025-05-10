Mohammad Abbas takes five-wicket haul on Nottinghamshire debut

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas looks on during the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on December 27, 2024. — AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan’s experienced pacer Mohammad Abbas made his Nottinghamshire debut memorable as he picked up a five-wicket haul against his former team Hampshire during the 24th match of the County Championship here at the Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Abbas had been associated with Hampshire since the 2021 edition, but the county club decided to let go of the pacer last year.

Considering his magnificent County Championship numbers – 180 wickets at 19.26 across four seasons –the Trent Bridge proactively pursued a deal.

In his maiden appearance for Nottinghamshire, Abbas justified his status and helped the hosts to acquire a handy first innings lead after their batting unit accumulated 333, courtesy of top-order batter Freddie McCann’s century.

The 35-year-old picked up five wickets for just 31 runs in his 14 overs, including a maiden, and played a pivotal role in bowling out Hampshire for a modest 196.

Abbas claimed his maiden wicket for Nottinghamshire by dismissing Nick Gubbins for a 13-ball duck before trapping Tom Prest lbw to claim his second.

He then dismantled Hampshire’s middle-order by dismissing captain Ben Brown (three), Toby Albert (zero) and Liam Dawson (13) to register his 48th five-wicket haul in first-class career.

For the unversed, Mohammad Abbas has thus far represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, with his most recent appearance coming earlier this year, during which he also amassed the milestone of 100 wickets.