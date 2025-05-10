Rawalpindi to host PSL 10 remainder: sources

Quetta Gladiators players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 7, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 are likely to be played in Rawalpindi with a potential resumption on cards after the formal announcement of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

According to the sources, the league’s administration has told all six franchises to keep their overseas players in Dubai and instructed the local players to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Sources further told that the PSL administration has started working on gathering all six teams in Islamabad, as Rawalpindi emerged as the potential venue to host the remaining eight matches.

The development came a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to suspend the ongoing PSL 10 indefinitely on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the cricket board, PM Shehbaz advised the postponement of the marquee league, keeping in view the ‘reckless aggression of India’ in the region.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL PSL X,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.”

The postponement came when the PSL 10 was in its final stage, with only eight matches remaining.

After 27 matches, Quetta Gladiators, already qualified for the playoffs, lead the points table with six wins, two losses and one no result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third position, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth position with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention after securing only one win and suffering eight defeats in their nine matches.

