Bangladesh A concede five-run penalty as wicketkeeper stands at first slip

New Zealand's Rhys Mariu leaves the ball as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan stands at first slip during their third One-Day match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 10, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

SYLHET: Bangladesh A on Saturday, coped with an unfortunate blow during the third One-Day match against New Zealand A here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of New Zealand A’s 227-run pursuit when opener Rhys Mariu left a delivery from Ebadot Hossain well outside the off-stump.

Bangladesh A, however, had an unconventional field set with wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, also their captain, standing way outside the off-stump – a position typically stationed by the first slip.

As a result, the ball dodged Hasan, who was out of position, and went on to hit the helmet, positioned in line with the stumps.

The on-field umpires immediately applied the clause 28.3 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Rules, which states that if the ball strikes a fielding-side helmet, including the wicketkeeper’s, placed on the ground, the ball is immediately declared dead and the batting side is awarded five penalty runs, in addition to any runs already completed by the batters.

Mariu was eventually dismissed for a run-a-ball 33 in the 12th over after sharing a 77-run opening partnership with Dale Phillips, who made 34 off 66.

Nasum Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, and Nayeem Hasan then forced Bangladesh A’s comeback by claiming two wickets each and had reduced New Zealand A to 166/6.

However, a match-winning 65-run partnership between Dean Foxcroft and Zakary Foulkes steered the visitors to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Foxcroft remained unbeaten with a 43-ball 36, while Foulkes made 28 not out from 42 balls.