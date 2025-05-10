Ben Riso helps New York Yankees to beat Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 9, 2025. — Reuters

WEST SACRAMENTO: The New York Yankees delivered a commanding performance against the Oakland Athletics, clinching a 10-2 victory in a high-energy matchup here at Raley Field on Friday.

The Yankees started strong, scoring in six of the nine innings and building the lead in the regular intervals that the Athletics were not able to climb.

Aaron Judge showed strong strength at the plate with a run and a Run-Batted-In.

The standout performer was Ben Riso with five for five, scoring twice and driving in two runs, showing power and timing.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Jason Domínguez from the Yankees batted well and contributed in putting pressure on the Athletics pitchers.

Will Warren was solid and effective, pitched 7.1 innings and allowed only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven. He made the rhythm to keep the Athletics off balance.

The Athletics could not build momentum, scoring just two runs on six hits. Trent Grisham and Oswaldo Cabrera had some grit in the batting department, but it was not sufficient to match the Yankees' punishing offence.

With this victory, the Yankees continue their momentum in the season while the Athletics, now 21-19, will seek to recover from a disappointing loss.

The teams next face each other in the next game of the series on Saturday, with the Athletics hoping to rebound strongly.