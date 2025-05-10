All-round Fatima Sana helps Conquerors to thump Challengers

Conquerors batter plays a shot during a fifth match against Challengers in National Women T20 Tournament at National Bank Stadium Karachi on May 10, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Skipper Fatima Sana backed her 88-run knock with one wicket to power Conquerors to a 28-run triumph over Challengers in the fifth match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Conquerors posted a solid total of 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leading the way for the Conquerors was Sana, who top-scored with a 49-ball 88, laced with 14 fours and three sixes.

Najiha Alvi played a supportive role with an unbeaten 25 runs off as many deliveries and hit two boundaries.

Openers Dua Majid and Saira Jabeen added 17 runs each to the team’s total.

For Challengers, Rameen Shamim was the most effective bowler, taking two wickets for 19 runs in her four overs. Zaib-un-Nisa and Qurat-ul-Ain picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing a target of 166, the Challengers' batting unit faltered and was restricted to 137/7 in 20 overs, falling short by 28 runs.

Aliya Riaz top-scored with 36 runs off 34 balls, including two sixes and three fours. Sadaf Shams followed with 30 off 30, hitting five fours and a six.

Rameen Shamim offered some resistance with the bat as she scored an unbeaten 27 off 15 balls with a six and three fours.

Gull Rukh added 17, but the rest of their batters failed to reach double digits, which proved costly.

For Conquerors, Mahnoor Aftab bowled brilliantly, conceding just nine runs and taking two wickets in three overs.

Fatima Sana complemented her batting with a bowling spell of 1/42 in four overs.

For her brilliant all-round exploits, Fatima Sana was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob and Mahnoor Zaib, on the other hand, took one wicket apiece.