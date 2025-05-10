Cleveland Cavaliers register first win in playoff series against Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell walks on the court in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena on May 6, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: The Cleveland Cavaliers reduced the playoff series deficit to 2-1 by defeating the Indiana Pacers 126-104 in game three here at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell led the charge for the Cavaliers, dropping 43 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 37 minutes.

He went 14-for-29 from the field, 5-of-13 from deep, and hit 10-of-14 free throws.

Donovan Mitchell made history by becoming the first player in Cavaliers playoff history to score 90-plus points in two games, a 48-point explosion in game two, and 37 in game three.

The Cavaliers accelerated after the first quarter, scoring 34-13 in the second quarter and maintaining the lead until the end.

Cavaliers coach Atkinson lauded his team's fortitude in the must-win game against the Pacers. He further expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the next match.

"(We were) down 2-0," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "It's kind of now or never. You're banged up and you're hurting. ... They had to test it today. They showed a lot of fortitude. We have one day of recovery here, so it's a quick turnaround and they can turn it around and be ready to go."

Max Strus put up 20 points, seven boards, and seven dimes, hitting 4-of-8 from three.

Jarrett Allen added a strong 19-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Evan Mobley chipped in with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points, Pascal Siakam added 18 points, four rebounds and three assists on 8-of-14 shooting.