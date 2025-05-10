Cleveland Cavaliers register first win in playoff series against Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS: The Cleveland Cavaliers reduced the playoff series deficit to 2-1 by defeating the Indiana Pacers 126-104 in game three here at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.
Donovan Mitchell led the charge for the Cavaliers, dropping 43 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 37 minutes.
He went 14-for-29 from the field, 5-of-13 from deep, and hit 10-of-14 free throws.
Donovan Mitchell made history by becoming the first player in Cavaliers playoff history to score 90-plus points in two games, a 48-point explosion in game two, and 37 in game three.
The Cavaliers accelerated after the first quarter, scoring 34-13 in the second quarter and maintaining the lead until the end.
Cavaliers coach Atkinson lauded his team's fortitude in the must-win game against the Pacers. He further expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the next match.
"(We were) down 2-0," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "It's kind of now or never. You're banged up and you're hurting. ... They had to test it today. They showed a lot of fortitude. We have one day of recovery here, so it's a quick turnaround and they can turn it around and be ready to go."
Max Strus put up 20 points, seven boards, and seven dimes, hitting 4-of-8 from three.
Jarrett Allen added a strong 19-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Evan Mobley chipped in with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points, Pascal Siakam added 18 points, four rebounds and three assists on 8-of-14 shooting.
