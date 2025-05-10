Sidra, Waheeda lead Stars to thumping victory over Invincibles

Invincibles captain (Left) and Stars' captain at the toss in Oval Cricket Ground, during the sixth match of National Women T20 Tournament at Karachi on May 10, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Sidra Amin’s quickfire half-century, followed by Waheeda Akhtar’s four-wicket haul, propelled Stars to a commanding 69-run victory over Invincibles in the sixth match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) here at the Oval Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, the Stars registered a formidable total of 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a defining 75-run partnership for the second wicket between Sidra and Sana Urooj.

The duo recovered Stars from 28/1 in three overs to 103/2 in 12.4 overs as Urooj walked back after scoring 45 off 41 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Sidra was then involved in a crucial 46-run partnership for the third wicket with Tuba Hasan, until eventually falling victim to Saima Malik in the 18th over.

She remained the top scorer for the Stars with a 44-ball 59, studded with seven fours and a six.

For her magnificent knock, Sidra was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Later, Tuba (17) and Hurraina Sajjad (18) made handy contributions to steer Stars to a commendable total.

Omaima Sohail was the standout bowler for Invincibles, taking two wickets for 27 runs in her four overs.

Saima Malik took one wicket, conceding 29 runs in four overs.

Chasing a daunting 173-run target, the Invincibles’ batting line-up faltered and could only manage 103/9 in 20 overs.

Muneeba Ali was the only batter to resist as she scored 40 runs from 28 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Omaima Sohail was the only other notable run-getter as she scored 30 off 29 deliveries with four boundaries, while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures.

Waheeda Akhtar led the bowling charge for Stars, taking four wickets for just 16 runs in her four overs.

Anosha Nasir and Tuba took two wickets each, while Neelum Mushtaq chipped in with one scalp.