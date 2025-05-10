Foreign players flee India amid IPL 2025 suspension

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins (right) celebrates with Travis Head after dismissing Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The foreign players have started to leave for their respective countries amid the ongoing week-long suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, soon after the league announced to suspend its ongoing 2025 edition for a week, teams started to disband with foreign players, in particular, getting on the next available flights to reach their respective destinations.

As a result, the majority of the overseas players are expected to flee India by the end of Saturday.

The development came after the IPL had shortlisted Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to host the remaining 16 IPL 2025 matches if the tournament was to resume in May.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now faces a stiff challenge to get the overseas players to return if the tournament resumes this month.

Although the franchises remain optimistic that the majority of the foreign players would return in May, they acknowledged that there would be no guarantee if it gets extended beyond May 25, when the IPL 2025 was scheduled to be played.

The uncertainty is due to the national commitments of several foreign players, especially of Australia and South Africa, as the two teams are also set to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting on June 11 at Lord’s.

For the unversed, the IPL 2025 came to a sudden halt after its 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala was called off midway.

Although the BCCI, in its statement, cited technical failure as the reason behind the abrupt end of the fixture, several Indian media outlets reported that the decision was taken as a safety measure in light of the escalating tensions in the region.

According to an Indian cricket news website, spectators, fans, journalists, commentators and support staff have all been instructed to evacuate the venue.

The report further suggested that the reason behind the floodlights going off was not a technical issue but instead due to a reported blackout being announced by the local government.

The IPL is yet to confirm whether the 58th match of the tournament would be recontested.