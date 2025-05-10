UAE retire out all 10 batters in thumping victory over Qatar

UAE's Theertha Satish plays a shot during their Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match against Qatar at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand on May 10, 2025. — ICC

BANGKOK: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) women’s cricket team astonishingly retired all 10 of their batters during their 163-run victory over Qatar in the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match here at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, UAE openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish came out all guns blazing and put together a quickfire 192-run stand in just 16 overs.

Skipper Oza spearheaded the only partnership of the UAE’s innings with a century.

She remained the top-scorer for the UAE with 113 off 55 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and five sixes. Her fellow opener, Satish, on the other hand, made 74 off 42 balls, laced with 11 boundaries.

With the scoreboard reading 192/0 in 16 overs, UAE made a surprising decision of dismissing themselves by retiring out all of their batters – the first such instance in a women’s or men’s T20Is.

As a result, UAE’s 192 became the highest all out score in a women’s T20I.

Qatar were thus set a target of 193 in 20 overs, but a combined bowling effort from UAE booked them for a meagre 29 in 11.1 overs.

Opening batter Rizpha Bano Emmanuel waged a lone battle for Qatar with a 29-ball 20 up the order, while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures, out of which seven fell for a duck.

As a result, the unique match, which lasted just 27.1 overs, technically featured 15 ducks – the most in a women’s T20.

Michelle Botha led the bowling charge for UAE with economical bowling figures of 3/11 in her four overs, followed by Katie Thompson with two, while skipper Oza, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar and Vaishnave Mahesh made one scalp apiece.

For her all-round brilliance, UAE captain Esha Oza was adjudged the Player of the Match.