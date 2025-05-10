Virat Kohli set to retire from Test cricket

An undated picture of former Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli. — ICC

MUMBAI: India’s star batter Virat Kohli informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his desire to retire from Test cricket ahead of the five-match series in England, starting on June 20 this year.

The 36-year-old has been in discussions with BCCI officials for the past month regarding his decision to step down from the longest format of the game.

If he follows through with the decision, it will mark the end of his distinguished 14-year career in Test cricket.

However, several media reports claimed that Kohli is expected to be part of the squad as the team management eyes to utilise his experience in all important England series under a new captain since Rohit Sharma has also retired from red-ball cricket.

Kohli has played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 68 matches as captain. However, his form in Tests has dipped recently.

After scoring a century in Perth in November 2024, his average has dropped to 32.56 over the last 24 months.

Along with Sharma, Kohli is among top players in the A+ category of BCCI contracts, which are typically reserved for players who participate in all formats.

Earlier in 2024, both Kohli and Sharma retired from T20 Internationals after India’s World Cup victory.

The five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.