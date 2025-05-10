PCB postpones domestic tournaments

Sialkot squad celebrates winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 after defeating Peshawar in the final on January 5, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Saturday, announced the immediate postponement of several ongoing domestic cricket tournaments due to rising security concerns in the country.

The affected competitions include the President’s Trophy Grade-II, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and the Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament.

According to the PCB, all events will resume from the same stage once the situation gets settled down. A revised schedule will be issued in due course.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB, on Friday, also deferred the remaining eight matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The decision followed a directive from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who advised halting the league in light of growing regional tensions.

“The decision to postpone has been taken based on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, considering the escalating hostilities from India,” stated the PCB.

“The nation’s attention is rightly focused on the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces who are defending our country’s sovereignty,” official PCB statement

The board expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the smooth running of the PSL so far, including franchise owners, players, broadcasters, sponsors and organising staff.

However, officials emphasised that cricket must momentarily take a back seat during these challenging times.

“While cricket unites the country and brings happiness to millions, it is appropriate to pause when the nation faces such serious external threats,” the statement continued.

“We also value the mental well-being of our players and respect the concerns of their families, particularly our international players, whose safety is a top priority,” PCB stated.