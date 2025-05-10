Former Australian cricketer gets community service sentence

An undated picture of former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill (from left to second). — Cricket Australia

SYDNEY: Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill is sentenced to community service on Friday, after being found guilty of involvement in an unlawful financial arrangement that ultimately led to a high-profile personal incident.

The 54-year-old was convicted in March for assisting in a transaction between two associates in April 2021.

He must complete 495 hours of community service and undergo regular evaluations as part of the sentence.

Though unaware of the full scope of the deal—reportedly valued at AUD 330,000—MacGill was found guilty of facilitating the exchange of a controlled substance.

However, he was cleared of any involvement in large-scale commercial activity.

MacGill appeared at Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Friday, where Judge Nicole Noman described his actions as a ‘serious lapse in judgment’ that led to significant personal and reputational consequences.

“He played a pivotal role in bringing the parties together and enabling the arrangement to take place,” the judge stated.

Instead of a custodial sentence, MacGill was placed under an intensive corrections order lasting one year and ten months.

In support of MacGill, a character reference from former Test captain Steve Waugh was submitted to the court. “I believe Stuart has the experience and resilience needed to reflect on his choices and rebuild,” Waugh wrote.

Judge Noman acknowledged the public pressure MacGill has faced since the incident, saying the consequences have been ‘a very public fall from grace.’

It is pertinent to mention that, MacGill retired from professional cricket in 2008 after representing Australia in 44 Test matches, taking 208 wickets.