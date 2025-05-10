Karachi’s National Games dates announced for the third time

An undated picture of National Games. — PSB

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that Karachi will now host the 35th National Games from December 6 to 13, 2025, after the event was postponed from its original May dates.

The Chief Minister Sindh directed all relevant departments to ensure the availability of necessary facilities for athletes, including top-notch training, medical care, transportation and modern infrastructure.

He also announced the construction of a new swimming pool and the acquisition of cutting-edge electronic timing and scoring systems to enhance the quality of the games.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) at CM House, confirmed the new dates and outlined plans for the event’s successful organisation.

CM Sindh has expressed excitement at the opportunity to host the National Games and committed to providing full support to ensure the event meets international standards.

The games were initially scheduled for May 1-9 but were delayed due to 'unavoidable circumstances,' according to an official letter from the Sindh Olympic Association.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the POA, the Sindh government, and the Sindh Olympic Association to ensure smooth coordination in organizing the event.

It is pertinent to mention that, the National Games of Pakistan are the country's premier multi-sport event, organised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), and the host province.

The games hold significant importance as they bring together athletes from across Pakistan to compete in various sports.

The Pakistan Army has emerged as the most successful contingent in the Games’ history, winning 28 out of the 34 official editions held so far.

Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan, holds the distinction of being the most frequent host city, having staged the event 10 times. Other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar, have also hosted the Games in different editions.