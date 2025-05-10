Tommy Fury wins comeback fight after 18-month layoff

An undated picture of British boxer Tommy Fury. — Instagram/Tommy Fury

HUNGARY: British boxer Tommy Fury returned to the ring on Saturday in Budapest after an 18-month break, securing a points victory over little-known Kenan Hanjalic.

While the result keeps his unbeaten record intact at 11-0, Fury’s performance was far from convincing in the six-round cruiserweight bout.

The 26-year-old, showed clear signs of ring rust throughout the fight, struggling to find rhythm and failing to dominate his opponent.

The Englishman last fought in 2023, when he defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI in a high-profile contest.

However, the setting was far more modest, with only a few hundred spectators at the MTK Arena — a stark contrast to the 20,000 fans who watched his previous bout in Manchester.

Bosnia’s Hanjalic entered the fight with a record of five wins and one loss, mostly earned in lesser-known European events.

He had a point deducted in the fourth round and went to the canvas twice — though both were ruled slips. Despite his limited experience, he tested Fury throughout the six rounds.

After the fight, an emotional Fury thanked his family, especially his daughter Bambi and partner Molly-Mae Hague, from whom he had briefly separated last year.

“I have been through a lot these past two years — personal struggles, losing my family — but I’ve bounced back,” he said.

Fury also reignited his rivalry with Jake Paul, calling him out for a rematch. “Jake Paul’s running scared. My hand is fixed now — I will knock him out next time,” Fury declared, referencing the injury that sidelined him last year.

Though he has built his fame by defeating internet personalities, Fury was also scheduled to fight former UFC star Darren Till earlier this year — a bout that fell through but could be revived.