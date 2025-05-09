FIFA confirms expanding Women’s World Cup from 2031 edition

Spain players celebrate winning the FIFA Women's World Cup after beating England in the final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. — FIFA

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Friday, announced that the Women’s World Cup will feature 48 teams from the 2031 edition onwards.

The decision was approved by FIFA’s Council in a virtual meeting, held earlier today.

The expanded version of the World Cup will be played in a 12-group format, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104, equal to the expanded version of the men’s mega event, set to be held next year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the decision is not bound to the addition of 16 teams to the prestigious but also a significant step in taking the women’s game to the next level.

“This is not just about having 16 more teams playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup but taking the next steps in relation to the women’s game in general,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“...more FIFA member associations have the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women’s football structures from a holistic point of view.”

With the expansion of the Women’s World Cup, there are concerns that the matches could be one-sided, but Infantino argued that the previous edition saw teams closing the gap on the established sides.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the first in which teams from all confederations won at least one game and teams from five confederations reached the knockout stage, among many other records, set a new standard for global competitiveness,” Infantino said.

“This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women’s football globally,” he concluded.

For the unversed, although the host nation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 has yet to be finalised, the United States of America (USA) remains a strong option as it is the sole bidder for the hosting rights.