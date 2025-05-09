Potential date and venue of John Cena’s final match revealed

An undated picture of 17-time WWE champion John Cena. — WWE

Record 17-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion John Cena is set to retire and end his legendary career by the end of this year, with potential plans for his final match revealed.

According to international media, Cena, who has limited dates available for his farewell tour, will compete in his last WWE match on December 13 in Boston at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Renowned journalist endorsed the ‘rumours’, stating that they have a lot of truth to them.

He further revealed that the entire event would be called ‘John Cena’s Last Match’ and would feature other matches as well.

"We've seen a lot of rumours about this. I think a lot of these rumours have a lot of truth to them. I would be shocked, shocked, if it's not in Boston, and I've also heard the rumours that it's just going to be called John Cena's Last Match, so just a card with other matches on it. But then John Cena's last match will be on it and the entire show would be called John Cena's Last Match," Van Vliet said.

For the unversed, John Cena is set to defend the coveted WWE championship against Randy Orton at Backlash, scheduled to be held at the Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, Missouri on .

The feud between the two veterans began when Orton launched a scathing attack on Cena on Raw after WrestleMania 41.

Cena had just addressed the WWE Universe after his monumental victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, claiming there was no one left to challenge him. But Orton had other plans.

The Viper crept up behind the new champion during his post-match promo and dropped him with a vicious RKO before setting his sights on the title.