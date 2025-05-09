PSL 10 remaining matches postponed

Peshawar Zalmi's Ali Raza (second from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on May 5, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, announced suspending the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, citing the directives from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the cricket board, PM Shehbaz advised the postponement of the marquee league, keeping in view the ‘reckless aggression of India’ in the region.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL PSL X,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.”

The PCB further acknowledged the efforts and support of all the stakeholders before emphasising that cricket must take a ‘respectful’ pause during the escalating political tensions.

“The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.”

The postponement came when the PSL 10 was in its final stage, with only eight matches remaining.

After 27 matches, Quetta Gladiators, already qualified for the playoffs, lead the points table with six wins, two losses and one no result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third position, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth position with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention after securing only one win and suffering eight defeats in their nine matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches