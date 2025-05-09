Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka make triumphant start to Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz (Left) celebrates after winning his round of 64 match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovicia and Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her round of 64 match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at Foro Italico in Rome on May 9, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Spanish Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his Italian Open campaign with a straight-set victory over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic, while top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka outclassed Russia's Anastasia Potapova here on Friday.

Alcaraz made a strong comeback after he sustained a thigh injury in the final of the Barcelona Open, which he lost to Holger Rune last month.

The Spaniard started the game aggressively, leading 4-0 in the first set. Lajovic won the next three, but Alcaraz was good enough to win the first one comfortably.

The four-time Grand Slam winner closed out the showdown in a style with again leading 3-0 and finishing off three games ahead.

"Today was a really good day in the office, hopefully tomorrow and Sunday is going to be better," said Alcaraz, who beat Lajovic 6-3, 6-3.

The 22-year-old will face either American Alex Michelsen or Serbia's Laslo Djere in the round of 32.

World number one Sabalenka secured an equally emphatic victory over Potapova, beating the Russian 6-2, 6-2 to secure a place in the third round.

The match lasted just an hour as last year's finalist swept past the Russian comfortably.

"I'd say that the top player is always a favourite," said a confident Sabalenka.

"I know that if I bring my best game and my fight spirit on court, I know that I can win this tournament."

Sabalenka will compete against Sofia Kenin of the United States in the next round, who beat another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.