Xabi Alonso to leave Bayer Leverkusen amid Real Madrid offer

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup at Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 25, 2024. — Reuters

Xabi Alonso has confirmed his exit from Bayer Leverkusen this season, in a news conference on Friday, amid reports of him succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Alonso, 43, has served at Bundesliga club Leverkusen for three years. He guided the club to an undefeated campaign in the 2023-24 season as part of a domestic double.

The Spanish coach has said that both the club and him has agreed that this week's two games will be his last.

"This week the club and I have agreed that these two games are going to be my last as Bayer Leverkusen coach," Alonso said on Friday.

"It is not a moment to talk too much about the future because we want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, for myself, and it is the right moment to announce it.

"We have to enjoy this moment with mixed emotions. It is emotional, I spoke this morning with the players, the staff, so many people who have helped me during an unbelievable, fantastic three years.

"Now is a moment to share it with the fans in this stadium where I have lived great emotions and become what I am right now."

According to reports, the former Madrid midfielder is the frontrunner to replace Ancelotti at Los Blancos.

The reason for the Italians' exit at Madrid is their elimination from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

However, there are hopes of Madrid winning the LaLiga title if they come out victorious against the Catalans in El Clasico on Sunday.

Former Spain international served at Madrid as a player from 2009 to 2014, following a five-year spell at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso was speculated to be in talks with Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich last year, but he decided to stay at Leverkusen.

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro insisted in April that Alonso is already planning for next season.

But reports were there that Ancelotti is in talks about taking over as Brazil coach before June, and Alonso will take over as Madrid boss.