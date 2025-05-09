BCCI confirms week-long suspension of IPL 2025

Fans wait outside Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 9, 2025 after IPL 2025 gets suspended. — BCCI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, confirmed suspending the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

The ongoing edition of the lucrative league was facing an uncertain future after its 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was called off midway due to the aforementioned reason.

Earlier today, reports within Indian media had suggested that the tournament would be temporarily suspended with no time frame given for its resumption.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the franchise league has issued an official statement regarding the matter, according to which it will remain suspended for a week, while further details regarding the match schedule and venues to be announced in due course.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week,” the cricket board said.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.”

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that the IPL contacted the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to shift the tournament to the Gulf country, but it refused the proposal due to prior commitment with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).