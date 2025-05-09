Tyson Fury picks top five British fighters of all time

Tyson Fury poses for a photograph with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed his list of the top five British boxers of all time — and he included himself.

Fury, who shot to global fame in 2015 after defeating long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in Germany, named Prince Naseem Hamed, Carl Froch, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis, and himself as his top picks.

"Prince Naseem Hamed, or Carl Froch, or Joe Calzaghe, or Lennox Lewis, or me," said Fury when asked to name the best British fighters.

Prince Naseem Hamed held the WBO featherweight title with 36 wins. Carl Froch won WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, retiring after a Wembley knockout.

Joe Calzaghe retired unbeaten at 46-0, beating legends. Lennox Lewis, undisputed heavyweight champion, defeated Tyson, Holyfield, and Klitschko in a dominant career.

Fury's career has seen dramatic highs and lows. After his victory over Klitschko, he took a break from boxing due to mental health struggles, substance abuse, and weight gain.

He made a sensational return in 2018, eventually dethroning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The two fought three times, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw, followed by two dominant wins for Fury.

He later faced the unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, which he narrowly lost on points.

A particularly tough ninth round saw Fury in serious trouble, as Usyk unleashed a barrage that sent him reeling across the ropes.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025 after losing the rematch to Usyk for the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles.

Despite this, many fans still hope to see the Gypsy King return for a blockbuster showdown against fellow Brit and former champion Anthony Joshua.