WWE reportedly targeting TNA World Champion for future signing

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is reportedly attracting significant interest from WWE, with internal sources indicating strong momentum behind the scenes toward a potential signing.

According to reports from platforms closely linked to WWE, the Scottish star has been receiving "great internal feedback" from company officials, sparking speculation about a long-term future with the sports entertainment giant.

Insiders suggest that the praise for Hendry has been so consistent and positive that many within WWE believe it's "pretty much a lock" that he will join the company once his current obligations with TNA Wrestling conclude.

A key moment in Hendry's rising stock came during WrestleMania 41 weekend. When Kevin Owens was sidelined with an injury ahead of his scheduled match against Randy Orton, Hendry stepped in on short notice.

Despite the high-pressure situation, he reportedly delivered an impressive performance that earned widespread respect from WWE staff and talent alike.

In addition to his in-ring abilities, Hendry has impressed WWE officials with his professionalism and creative approach.

Sources say he has shown a strong willingness to evolve and has responded positively to feedback—traits highly valued within WWE’s performance-driven environment.

Hendry’s recent involvement is part of the growing collaboration between WWE’s NXT brand and TNA Wrestling, which has facilitated several cross-promotional appearances and talent exchanges in recent months.

During a recent interview, Hendry discussed his unexpected appearance on the post-Stand & Deliver episode of NXT, where he interrupted a promo segment featuring Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi.

The TNA World Champion revealed that he intended to “insert himself into the mix” for a shot at the NXT Championship, expressing his ambition to become a dual champion by holding both the TNA World and NXT titles.

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H also spoke favorably of Hendry during the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference, implying that fans haven’t seen the last of the TNA star on WWE’s biggest stage—further hinting at long-term plans involving him.

Hendry is slated to appear on next week’s episode of NXT for the official contract signing ahead of his highly anticipated Battleground match against Trick Williams.