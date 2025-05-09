PSL 10: BCB considering to call back Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain

This collage of picture shows Lahore Qalandars' Rishad Hossain (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Nahid Rana training for PSL 10. — Lahore Qalandars/Peshawar Zalmi

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning the swift return of pacer Nahid Rana and spinner Rishad Hossain, currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, due to unwanted circumstances in the region.

According to Bangladeshi media, the players would be flown back to Bangladesh as soon as Pakistan’s airspace opens, while another source claimed that if a window emerges tonight, the cricket board is ready to arrange their quick departure.

Meanwhile, the BCB also shared that it is in constant contact with both players and the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad.

"BCB is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure that all arrangements are in place to facilitate the eventual departure of the players from Pakistan in a timely and secure manner," stated the BCB press release.

The development came after the PCB announced to relocate the remaining PSL 10 matches to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing the escalating tensions in the region.

“The PCB confirms that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course,” the statement added.

As a result, arrangements have been made for a special flight to transport foreign players and officials from Islamabad to Dubai.

In the first phase, overseas players will depart, followed by local players in the second phase.

