Moreno’s grand slam lifts Diamondbacks past Dodgers

PHOENIX: Gabriel Moreno's grand slam off Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Brandon Pfaadt's six-and-one-third scoreless innings powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Thursday.

Moreno and Ketel Marte each hit their first home run of the season to lead the D-backs' offense.

Yamamoto (4-3), who entered the game with a National League-best 0.90 ERA, endured a rough outing as his ERA doubled to 1.81 after surrendering five runs on six hits across five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Shohei Ohtani hit a solo homer in the ninth inning — his 11th of the season — but it wasn't enough as the Dodgers dropped their third game in the last five.

Pfaadt (6-2) delivered a strong performance, allowing just four singles, walking three, and striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Jalen Beeks came in relief in the seventh inning with a runner on base and struck out both Enrique Hernández and Ohtani, drawing cheers from the crowd of 40,319 in attendance.

Max Muncy collected two hits and an RBI for the Dodgers, while Mookie Betts and Will Smith added two hits apiece, though their efforts ultimately fell short.

Moreno opened the scoring with his grand slam in the fourth inning, and Marte’s solo shot in the fifth extended the lead to 5-0.

The Dodgers responded with two runs in the eighth and Ohtani’s homer in the ninth, but the rally came up short.

Looking ahead, right-hander Roki Sasaki (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is slated to start for the Dodgers against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 5.92 ERA) and the D-backs on Friday.