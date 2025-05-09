IPL 2025: SACA, CA voice safety concerns for players

Mitchell Starc (Right) and Faf Du Plessis (Left) during the 2025 IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29, 2025, in Delhi. — AFP

International cricket bodies have expressed deep concern over the safety of their players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, following the suspension of the tournament due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and Cricket Australia (CA) were among the first to issue official statements addressing the situation.

"The health and safety of players is not negotiable. We are in direct contact with all the South African players at the IPL and keeping them updated with security reports. We have offered them any support they need," Andrew Breetzke, the chief executive of the South African Cricketers' Association, said.

In light of growing regional tensions, Cricket Australia addressed the situation by releasing a statement on Friday.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement on Friday.

The suspension of the IPL 2025 was prompted after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was called off midway through the first innings due to security concerns.

The BCCI announced an immediate one-week suspension of the tournament in light of the volatile geopolitical climate.

Adding to the chorus of concern, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed it had reached out to both the BCCI and PCB to assess the situation and safeguard the well-being of its players.

Meanwhile, the PCB confirmed on Friday that the remaining PSL 10 matches, including playoffs and the final, will be relocated to the UAE due to unforeseen circumstances in the region.

The PCB has assured fans that further details regarding the dates and venues will be announced soon.

In a related incident, the 27th match of PSL 10, which was to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was rescheduled just hours before the toss.

Authorities cited safety concerns as the reason for the precautionary measure, prioritising the well-being of all involved parties.

As PSL 10 enters its final phase, only four league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures remain, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.