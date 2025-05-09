PSL 10’s shifting may delay Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

Babar Azam of Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during drinks break during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP

LAHORE: The Bangladesh cricket team's upcoming tour of Pakistan is facing potential delays due to rising geopolitical tensions in the region, as well as changes in the schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Originally, the Bangladesh team was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two separate groups. The five-match T20I series was set to begin on May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, the current situation has raised doubts over whether the tour will proceed as planned.

Sources have revealed that the rescheduling of the PSL, which has been relocated to Dubai, may affect the Bangladesh series.

The PSL final, initially slated for May 18, is now expected to be pushed back, potentially delaying preparations for the upcoming series.

Logistical challenges stemming from the relocation of the PSL could result in a delay of up to a week in the tournament's resumption.

In light of these developments, concerns are mounting over the timely execution of the Pakistan-Bangladesh series.

Prior to the PSL’s shift, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had conducted a meeting to review the arrangements for the Bangladesh series, during which they expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

However, the evolving situation has cast a shadow over the series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also been dealing with concerns from its players regarding the security situation in Pakistan.

Some players have reportedly expressed apprehension about touring Pakistan due to recent developments in the region.

The Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series is part of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), and despite the uncertainties, both cricket boards are working to find a resolution.

The BCB had already announced the squad for their packed schedule, which includes a series of T20Is against the UAE and Pakistan.

Bangladesh Squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.