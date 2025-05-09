PSL 10: Foreign players and officials set to depart for Dubai

An undated picture of Karachi Kings captain David Warner (Left) and opening batter Tim Siefert (Right). — Screengrab

Foreign players and officials will depart from Islamabad for Dubai this evening to continue the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The tournament has been relocated from its host country to the UAE for the remainder of the event.

According to sources, arrangements have been made for a special flight to transport foreign players and officials from Islamabad to Dubai.

In the first phase, overseas players will depart, followed by local players in the second phase.

This move comes after the decision to shift PSL 10 from its home venues in Pakistan to the UAE due to the ongoing geopolitical situation.

The 27th match of PSL 10, originally scheduled to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, was rescheduled just hours before the toss.

The change was implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all involved.

With PSL 10 now entering its final phase, only four league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures remain.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended due to the same tensions.

Reports suggest the suspension followed a high-level meeting of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials.

The BCCI explored various options, including shifting the remaining matches to alternative venues, before ultimately opting to suspend the tournament.

Sources say the BCCI reached out to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to host the remaining IPL 2025 fixtures in the UAE.

However, the ECB declined the request due to a prior commitment with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB had already secured the Dubai venue for the remaining matches of PSL 10, finalising arrangements on the night of May 8.

The official announcement followed shortly afterward, and the ECB informed the BCCI that the venue was unavailable for the IPL, leaving the league's future uncertain.