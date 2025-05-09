UAE refuses to host remaining IPL due to prior commitment with PCB

Faheem Ashraf (Left) celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025 along with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya (Right) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on May 08, 2025. — PCB/AFP

The UAE has refused to host the remaining IPL 2025 matches in Dubai due to a prior commitment with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources confirmed that India reportedly reached out to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with a request to host the remaining IPL 2025 fixtures in the UAE.

However, it was revealed that the PCB had already secured the Dubai venue for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The PCB finalised these arrangements on the night of May 8th, with an official announcement being made shortly afterward.

Upon receiving the Indian board's request, the ECB informed the BCCI that the venue was already reserved for PSL 10, leaving the IPL plans in limbo.

As a result, the UAE has indefinitely postponed its decision to host IPL matches, citing the unavailability of the Dubai venue.

The Indian board is reportedly exploring the September window to host the remaining IPL matches after the tournament was officially suspended due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, Indian media have noted that this could potentially clash with the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, raising logistical concerns for both tournaments.

Meanwhile, the PCB confirmed on Friday that the remaining PSL 10 matches, including playoffs and the final, will be relocated to the UAE due to unforeseen circumstances in the region.

The PCB has assured fans that further details regarding the dates and venues will be announced soon.

In a related incident, the 27th match of PSL 10, which was to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was rescheduled just hours before the toss.

Authorities cited safety concerns as the reason for the precautionary measure, prioritising the well-being of all involved parties.

As PSL 10 enters its final phase, only four league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures remain, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.