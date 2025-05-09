Mason Mount double sends Manchester United to Europa League final

Manchester United's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Patrick Dorgu and teammates at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Mason Mount scored twice as Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League final with a commanding 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Despite entering the match with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, United made a nervy start.

Bilbao capitalised in the 31st minute when Mikel Jauregizar opened the scoring, punishing an error by Harry Maguire whose misjudged clearance fell straight to the Spaniard. The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Mount brought United level in the 72nd minute, slotting home after a precise pass from Leny Yoro. Casemiro then restored United’s aggregate control with a powerful header in the 80th minute, converting a well-delivered free-kick from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Rasmus Højlund added a third five minutes later, finishing off a slick move initiated by Amad Diallo, who delivered a smart cut-back from the byline.

Mount capped off the night with his second goal deep into stoppage time, unleashing a spectacular long-range strike from inside Bilbao’s half after picking up a loose ball.

"It was a long wait for a night like that," Mount said post-match.

"I just kept going, working hard every day in training, and tried to stay positive. When the opportunity came, I wanted to make an impact. Tonight it paid off," he added.

Manchester United won the tie 7-1 on aggregate, maintaining their unbeaten run in the competition.

They will now face fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 21 in Bilbao. Spurs secured their place with a 5-1 aggregate win over Bodø/Glimt.