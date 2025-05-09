Australian cricketers eager to leave India amid IPL 2025 suspension: reports

Pat Cummins (Right) celebrates with teammate Travis Head (Left0 after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, 202. — AFP

Australian cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have started exploring travel options to return home or relocate to Dubai, according to Australian media reports.

This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, which have led to the temporary suspension of the tournament.

According to local media in Australia, several players are reportedly looking for flights out of India, with departures possible as soon as Saturday.

The uncertainty intensified following Thursday's abandoned match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which left players distressed and concerned for their safety.

A total of 15 Australian players are currently involved in IPL 2025, including Test captain Pat Cummins. Former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer are also in India in coaching roles.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 season has been temporarily suspended following a high-level meeting of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials.

Sources indicate that various contingency plans were discussed, including moving matches to neutral venues, before the board opted to pause the tournament.

A formal announcement regarding the suspension is expected shortly, although franchises and stakeholders have already been informed of the decision.

A senior BCCI official acknowledged the gravity of the situation and confirmed the suspension of the domestic cricket season.

"It does not look appropriate for cricket to continue while the country is at war. The suspension throws the remainder of the season, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, into complete uncertainty," the official said.

Prior to the suspension, IPL 2025 had completed 58 matches, including the abandoned game in Dharamsala.

Twelve group-stage matches remain, originally slated to take place in cities such as Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

The playoffs were scheduled for Hyderabad and Kolkata.

While no timeline has been set for the tournament’s resumption, the BCCI is reportedly considering a potential window in August–September.

However, this could disrupt India’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup, both of which now face uncertainty due to the ongoing regional tensions and strained diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.