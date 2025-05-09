IPL 2025 suspended following BCCI decision

Pat Cummins celebrates after taking wicket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on May 05, 2025. — AFP

The remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Reports indicate that the decision was made following a high-level meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials.

Sources suggest that the BCCI considered various options, including changing the venues for the remaining matches, before ultimately opting for a suspension.

A formal announcement is expected soon, but communication has already been sent to all franchises and other relevant stakeholders.

A senior BCCI official acknowledged the gravity of the situation and confirmed the suspension of the domestic cricket season.

"It does not look appropriate for cricket to continue while the country is at war. The suspension throws the remainder of the season, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, into complete uncertainty," the official said.

This development follows the suspension of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8, and comes amid growing concerns from overseas players.

With all options under consideration, the BCCI decided to temporarily suspend the tournament to prioritise the safety and well-being of all involved parties.

One of the immediate concerns has been the safe transportation of stakeholders.

In an effort to ensure their safety, strict secrecy has been maintained regarding the movement of players, teams, broadcasters, and staff from Dharamsala to New Delhi.

Those involved were instructed to board buses at their hotels in Dharamsala without being informed of their exact destination. As of now, they are en route, with no clear information about their final location.

At the time of suspension, IPL 2025 had completed 58 matches, including the abandoned game in Dharamsala.

Twelve group-stage matches remain, scheduled to take place in cities such as Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur, with the playoffs planned for Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Although the board has not announced a timeline for the tournament’s resumption, a possible window in August–September is being considered.

However, this could come at the expense of India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup, both of which are now uncertain due to the ongoing India–Pakistan conflict and strained diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.