PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi speaks out after PSL 10 moved to UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the relocation of the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to ongoing tensions between both the neighboring countries.

In a formal statement issued on Thursday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the decision, emphasising that the safety of players and the integrity of the tournament are paramount.

"The PCB has always maintained that politics and sports must remain separate," Naqvi said.

"However, the extremely irresponsible and dangerous act by India—deliberately targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium—was clearly aimed at disrupting the ongoing HBL PSL 10. In light of this threat, the Board has decided to shift the remaining matches to the UAE to ensure the safety of our domestic and international players, who are our valued guests," he added.

Naqvi further highlighted the importance of maintaining the mental well-being of all participants in the wake of rising tensions.

“As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL," he said.

"I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan's stadiums," he added.

Despite the challenges, the PCB chairman expressed hope that the cricketing community and stakeholders would continue to support the league.

“Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the board announced to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the unwanted circumstances in the region.

The 27th match of the ongoing PSL 10 between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, slated to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was rescheduled hours before the toss.

The decision was made as a precautionary measure in response to unwanted circumstances, with authorities prioritising the safety of all stakeholders involved.

As the PSL 10 enters its final phase, only four league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures remain.

Quetta Gladiators have already qualified for the playoffs, leading the points table with six wins, two losses, and one no result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third position, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth position with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention after securing only one win and suffering eight defeats in their nine matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches