PSL 10 remaining matches shifted to UAE

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Amir (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday, announced to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the unwanted circumstances in the region.

The cricket board, in a brief statement, confirmed that all eight remaining matches of the marquee leagues, including playoffs and the final, have been moved to the UAE, while further details regarding dates and venues will be announced in due course.

“The PCB confirms that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course,” the statement added.

Earlier, the 27th match of the ongoing PSL 10 between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, slated to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was rescheduled.

The decision was made as a precautionary measure in response to unwanted circumstances, with authorities prioritising the safety of all stakeholders involved.

Ticket holders for the match have been assured of refunds. Fans with VIP Gallery and enclosure tickets can collect their refunds from designated TCS Express Centres, while those who purchased tickets online will receive automatic refunds to the accounts used during booking.

As the PSL 10 enters its final phase, only four league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures remain.

Quetta Gladiators have already qualified for the playoffs, leading the points table with six wins, two losses, and one no result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third position, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth position with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention after securing only one win and suffering eight defeats in their nine matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches