IPL chief Arun Dhumal breaks silence on league’s possible postponement

DHARAMSALA: The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Arun Dhumal, on Thursday revealed that the government’s directives are awaited to decide on the future of the ongoing edition due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

The ongoing edition of the IPL holds an uncertain future after its 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium was called off midway due to the aforementioned reason.

Meanwhile, Dhumal, who was seen gesturing to the spectators to evacuate the venue during the abandoned fixture, revealed that they did not get any directives from the government regarding the future of the ongoing tournament.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told an Indian news agency.

When asked about the upcoming IPL 2025 fixture between hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Dhumal claimed it to be ‘on as of now’ before reiterating that any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders.

"Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."

Earlier, reports within Indian media had suggested that the IPL 2025 is likely to be shelved as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called an emergency meeting to discuss its future.

Meanwhile, following the abandonment of the Kings and Capitals’ clash, a special train, named Vande Bharat Express, was arranged to evacuate the players and support staff of both teams from here to Delhi.