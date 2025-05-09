Natalia Silva eyes title shot with crucial UFC 315 fight against Alexa Grasso

An undated picture of Natalia Silva. — Twitter/@nataliasilvaufc

LAS VEGAS: Rising UFC flyweight title contender Natalia Silva is set for the biggest fight of her career this Saturday at UFC 315 as she faces former champion Alexa Grasso in a highly-anticipated bout.

Silva (18-5-1) spoke to reporters during Wednesday’s media day, expressing both excitement and determination ahead of the high-stakes clash.

“It’s always good to deliver what the fans want to see, but in this case it’s something that’s really good for me,” Silva told reporters, including Cageside Press through a translator.

“Really good fight for me. Alexa’s someone who’s always been at the top and it’s a really important fight for me. It’s good when you can join what the fans want with what I want to do and what’s good for me.”

Currently riding an impressive winning streak, Silva solidified her position in the division with a decisive victory over Jessica Andrade last September, a bout that earned Fight of the Night honours and signalled her arrival as a true title contender.

“I’ve been saying that I’m going to be the champion ever since I joined the UFC. Right away I asked for a top 15 opponent because I knew that I was on my way to fighting for the belt one day,” Silva said.

Saturday’s event is stacked with talent in the women’s flyweight division, including a co-main event featuring Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot, a matchup Silva admitted she’ll be watching closely.

“I’m thinking about my fight, but I want to watch that fight closely too. That’s an important fight for me as well.”

For the unversed, the fight between Silva and Grasso could determine the next challenger for the UFC flyweight title.