Iga Swiatek makes triumphant start to Italian Open

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her round of 64 match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Italian Open on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: World number two Iga Swiatek defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-0 in her opening match of the Italian Open here at the Foro Italico on Thursday.

Swiatek took 51 of the 71 total points played and did not face a single break point.

The victory serves as a major confidence booster for the Pole, who suffered a crushing defeat in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open by Coco Gauff.

She now holds the record of winning 18 consecutive matches at the Italian Open in straight sets.

Swiatek, a three-time Italian Open champion, is using the claycourt tournament as a central stepping stone towards her defence of her French Open title. She, however, has not yet won a tournament this year.

Swiatek is also defending her World No. 2 ranking from USA's Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the ongoing Italian Open, and after this victory, she remains in the race, with 6,773 points in the WTA rankings.

Gauff, ranked third, closely follows Swiatek as she holds 6,603 points in the WTA ranking, while Pegula is at No. 4 with 6,243 points.

Notably, Iga Swiatek needs to reach at least the final of the Italian Open to maintain her second rank in the upcoming WTA Rankings update.

Danielle Collins, who beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday afternoon, will face Swiatek in the next round.