IPL overseas players eager to return home early: Indian media

Aiden Markram (Left) Quinton de Kock (Centre) and Mitchell Marsh (Right) talking during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on April 8, 2025. - AFP

Foreign players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 are reportedly seeking an early return to their home countries following the abrupt suspension of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.

The 58th fixture of the season was called off midway after just 10.1 overs of Punjab Kings’ innings, shortly after Thangarasu Natarajan dismissed Priyansh Arya.

Initially attributed to a technical failure involving three of the four floodlight towers, the interruption later drew speculation from Indian media, suggesting it may have been linked to escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

Further reports claimed that the outage might have been the result of a government-imposed blackout, enacted as a security precaution rather than a mere technical glitch.

Amid growing uncertainty, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and decide the way forward.

Indian media reports indicate that the BCCI is prioritising player safety—particularly that of overseas players—and is considering arrangements for their early departure.

The ongoing geopolitical strain has cast a shadow over the remainder of IPL 2025, with mounting speculation that the tournament could be canceled altogether.

While the BCCI has not officially commented on the possibility of cancellation, sources suggest that contingency plans are already being discussed behind closed doors.

List of overseas players in IPL 2025:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Noor Ahmad, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Nathan Ellis

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Ehsan Malinga

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara

Rajasthan Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Breetzke

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Rovman Powell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada